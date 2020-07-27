'Thor: Love and Thunder': Natalie Portman describes her character as 'The Mighty Thor' in Chris Hemsworth starrer

Natalie Portman is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she will become the first female to play the titular character.

According to People magazine, the 39-year-old star recently shared that her version of Thor is not considered "Lady Thor" but rather "The Mighty Thor".

The Oscar winner star told Serena Williams in a recent Instagram Live about their female-led WFC LA/Angel City soccer team, "She's The Mighty Thor. The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor."

Portman explained to Williams that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming Marvel film has yet to start production. "We haven't started," the actress said of filming. "More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I've got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part."

While the production is being delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, Portman said that she is "very excited" for the new film, which she said will begin shooting in Australia in early 2021.

The Black Swan star said, "Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what's happening. It will be exciting and I'm interested to see if I can gain muscle."

The mother of two also spoke about her favourite Marvel character: Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who will also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

She said of Thompson, that she has "Major love for that woman."

Portman, during her chat with Williams, also spoke about her hopes for the future, specifically for her three-year-old daughter Amalia, whom she shares with husband Benjamin Millepied (The pair are also parents to 9-year-old son Aleph).

The V for Vendetta star said, "I just want there to be every opportunity. You're fighting for different ways of being a female athlete. In my profession, there are different ways of being a female actress. We have the opposite thing, we're like expected to frilly."

"You know, that everyone has the most possibility of being their truest self," she added.