Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in India a day before US

Thor Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios’ Big Ticket Cosmic Adventure Thor: Love and Thunder to release in India on 7th July 2022! a day before the US release! Audiences will see their favourite Avenger THOR back onscreen after 3 years post-Avengers Endgame.

Here's the announcement post

The official trailer for Marvel's next film titled Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role were released on Tuesday, May 24 amid much fanfare. Following the events after Avengers: Endgame, the new film is the fourth outing in the Thor franchise after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). The 2-minute-15-seconds clip unveiled Christian Bale as the scary villain Gorr the God Butcher. Natalie Portman, who portrays Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, returns to the Thor universe after not featuring in the last film released five years before.

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe finds Thor ( Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Thor Love and Thunder will see the blockbuster duo Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reuniting after five years post the superb success of Thor Ragnarok and such is the fervent excitement & unprecedented demand here, that the big-ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut! Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder to release in Indian theatres on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.