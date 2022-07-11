Thor Love and Thunder box office collection day 4: Chris Hemsworth-Christian Bale starrer earns Rs 64.80 crore

Thor Love and Thunder/File photo

Starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role and Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the Butcher, the latest Marvel cinematic universe film Thor: Love and Thunder collected a massive Rs 64.80 crore over its extended weekend after the film released in India on July 7, a day prior to its worldwide release on July 8.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Monday, July 11, and wrote "#ThorLoveAndThunder has an excellent [extended] Weekend 1... Day 3 and 4 were back to Day 1 levels... Fifth biggest *opening weekend* [#Hollywood films]... Thu 18.20 cr, Fri 11.40 cr, Sat 16.80 cr, Sun 18.40 cr. Total: ₹ 64.80 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions."

Earlier on Friday, July 8, Taran had shared that Thor: Love and Thunder has got the fifth biggest Hollywood opening in India after Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).



Sharing the official figures of each film, he tweeted, "#ThorLoveAndThunder is 5TH BIGGEST #HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India... *Day 1* biz...[2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr [2022] #ThorLoveAndThunder: ₹ 18.60 cr."

After Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Love and Thunder is helmed by Taika Waititi who was highly appreciated for directing Thor: Ragnarok. The New Zealand-born filmmaker is an Oscar winner as he won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the 2019 comedy-drama film Jojo Rabbit set in Germany during the Holocaust period.