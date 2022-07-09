Thor Love And Thunder box office collection day 2: Chris Hemsworth's actioner witnessed 39% drop on Friday

Thor Love And Thunder

Thor Love And Thunder box office collection: Chris Hemsworth's fourth outing as God of Thunder Thor met with favourable reviews and a bombastic opening in India. However, the film witnessed a drop of 39% in the collections, and it went on to gross Rs 11.50 crores on Friday. The film was released on a working Thursday. Still, the film managed to make a strong debut at the box office by earning Rs 18.60 crores.

Here's the box office collection of 2 days

#ThorLoveAndThunder



Thursday: Rs 18.60 crore

Friday: Rs 11.50 crore (-39%)



Total: Rs 30.10 crore



Business needs to pick up on Saturday and Sunday. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 9, 2022

The much-anticipated Marvel's Thor Love and Thunder has received tremendous love from across the country as it hit theatres in India on July 7. The film saw a decent day 1 opening at the box office and it will presumably do better business in the coming days, courtesy of advance bookings, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per official box office figures shared by the film's team, Thor Love and Thunder collected a whopping Rs 24crore GBOC on day 1 of its release in India. This is the 5th biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. As per Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 18.60 crore NBOC (all versions) on day of it's release in India.

Thursday is #Thor-sday... #ThorLoveAndThunder embarks on a #Marvel-lous start, despite being a working day... Expect a rocking [extended] weekend, since the advances - especially at national chains - are excellent... Thu 18.60 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions. pic.twitter.com/crevIoI1AM July 8, 2022

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi's big-ticket cosmic adventure -- Thor Love and Thunder, stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast including Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his big MCU debut!

In Thor Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir, much to the to chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth. Christian Bale donned prosthetics to become the evil Gorr the God Butcher. Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, no longer a drunk and with an impeccable English accent. Alongside Jane and Thor, she goes on a rescue mission after the children of the city of New Asgard are kidnapped by Gorr.