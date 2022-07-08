Thor Love and Thunder box office collection day 1: Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman's film gets massive opening in India

Thor Love and Thunder poster/Twitter

Thor Love and Thunder box office day 1: The much-anticipated Marvel's Thor Love and Thunder has received tremendous love from across the country as it hit theatres in India on July 7. The film saw a decent day 1 opening at the box office and it will presumably do better business in the coming days, courtesy of advance bookings, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per official box office figures shared by the film's team, Thor Love and Thunder collected a whopping Rs 24crore GBOC on day 1 of its release in India. This is the 5th biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. As per Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 18.60 crore NBOC (all versions) on day of it's release in India.

Thursday is #Thor-sday... #ThorLoveAndThunder embarks on a #Marvel-lous start, despite being a working day... Expect a rocking [extended] weekend, since the advances - especially at national chains - are excellent... Thu ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions. pic.twitter.com/crevIoI1AM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2022

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi's big-ticket cosmic adventure -- Thor Love and Thunder, stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast including Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his big MCU debut!

In Thor Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir, much to the to chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth. Christian Bale donned prosthetics to become the evil Gorr the God Butcher. Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, no longer a drunk and with an impeccable English accent. Alongside Jane and Thor, she goes on a rescue mission after the children of the city of New Asgard are kidnapped by Gorr.

Director Taika Waititi and the cast had enough children to play cameo roles.

Marvel Studios' Thor Love and Thunder is currently in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Worlwide, the film hits theatres on July 8.