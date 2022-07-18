Search icon
Thor Love And Thunder box office collection: Chris Hemsworth's actioner collects Rs 115 crore in India

Thor Love And Thunder is the 5th Marvel film to breach the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Thor Love And Thunder

Marvel Studios latest offering Thor: Love And Thunder creates havoc at the Indian box office and crossed the 100-crore mark. Till now, the fourth instalment of Thor has earned Rs 115 crores at the box office from all languages. Chris Hemsworth starrer becomes the fifth Marvel movie to cross the 100-crore benchmark. 

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the movie collection on his Twitter, and wrote, "ThorLoveAndThunder has grossed $14.5 Million (Rs 115 Crs) at the India box office..After 2nd weekend." 

Here's the tweet

Earlier this year, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Into The Multiverse Of Madness breached the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office. Before these two, the other superhero adventures from Marvel who have touched this milestone are Avengers Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man No Way Home.

As far as worldwide box office numbers are concerned, according to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed more than $712 Million now. The collection includes $479 Million from International markets and $233 Million from the domestic market.

Recently during the movie promotion, Natalie Portman opened up on her kiss sequence with Chris and revealed that before filming their kiss, Chris ditched meat, as she is vegan. “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan." Well, the muscle blazer Hemsworth loves to have his meat, but he skipped it for his co-star, and she didn't even ask him to do it. "He eats meat like every half hour and that’s not something I’m angry about or care about. But he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.” Natalie told Capital FM. 

Soon after its release, fans demanded a special director`s cut version of the film, to which the director Taika Waititi has now finally dismissed. According to Variety, the Thor: Love and Thunder director stated, "I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it." Thor Love And Thunder were released in India on July 7. 

