Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

This upcoming big-budget romantic comedy has been banned in Vietnam for strange reason

The film in question has been banned due to a scene that includes a map using the "nine-dash line" dispute between China and Vietnam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

This upcoming big-budget romantic comedy has been banned in Vietnam for strange reason
Film banned in Vietnam/File photo

Warner Bros.' highly anticipated movie Barbie has been banned in Vietnam, New York Post reported. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, was set to hit theatres in Vietnam on July 21, aligning with its big-screen release in most countries around the world.

Vietnam state media, however, announced that the movie will not be released due to a scene that includes a map using the "nine-dash line", a set of line segments that represent China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam claims violates its sovereignty.

"We do not grant license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line", said Vietnam state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper citing the head Department of Cinema Vi Kien Thanh. Vi Kien Thanh said the decision was decided by Vietnam’s National Film Evaluation Council.

The U-shaped line, which was first seen on maps in 1947, includes parts that Vietnam sees as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions. As per New York Post, the line is highly controversial as many of China’s neighbours, including Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam, have competing and overlapping territorial claims, and the Chinese territory is contested.

Barbie isn’t the first film to face problems with its release in Vietnam over the "nine-dash line" dispute. In 2019, DreamWorks’ Abominable was banned for the same reason, while Sony’s Unchartered was blocked last year. TV series Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Madam Secretary was told to delete certain scenes containing the map in 2020, and Netflix had to remove the Australian spy drama Pine Gap from streaming in Vietnam in 2021, as per New York Post.

READ | Barbie trailer: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling leave Barbieland and explore Real World to know 'truth about universe'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.