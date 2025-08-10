Twitter
HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

THIS Oscar-winning actress says Donald Trump called her on day of divorce to ask for a date: 'I'd love you to...'

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland where she received the Leopard Club Award for her career achievements, Thompson joked she could have changed the course of American history had she accepted the unexpected offer. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

THIS Oscar-winning actress says Donald Trump called her on day of divorce to ask for a date: 'I'd love you to...'
US President Donald Trump (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty).

TRENDING NOW

Oscar-winning actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson has revealed that decades ago Donald Trump had called her to ask her for a date. The call from the now-US president came on the very day Thompson's divorce was finalised. Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland where she received the Leopard Club Award for her career achievements, Thompson joked she could have changed the course of American history had she accepted the offer.

How did Trump, Thompson's phone call pan out?
Thompson, a 66-year-old British actress, shared she was filming the 1998 dramedy Primary Colors when the unexpected call came her way. She was in her trailer when the phone rang which she picked up to hear: "Hello, this is Donald Trump." She then recounted: "I thought it was a joke and asked, 'How can I help you?' Maybe he needed directions from someone." Trump went on to invite her saying, "I'd love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner." She replied, "Well, 
that's very sweet. Thank you so much. I'll get back to you."

'Could have changed course of American history'
Talking to The Telegraph about the experience, Thompson said: "I realised that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he's got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcee, that's what he was looking for." She added, "And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that's stalking." Joking about her possible acceptance of the offer, she stated: "I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history."

Who were Trump, Thompson previously married to?
Thompson's divorce from British actor Kenneth Branagh was finalised after their marriage from 1989 to 1995. She married actor-producer Greg Wise in 2003. Trump separated from his second wife Marla Maples around the same time, and married Melania Trump -- now the US First Lady -- in 2005. Earlier, actress Salma Hayek shared a similar story saying Trump had asked her out while she was in a relationship.

