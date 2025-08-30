This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women

Here are some interesting anecdotes from the legendary musician Quincy Jones's life.

Quincy Jones was an American record producer, composer, and musician whose career spanned over seven decades across jazz, pop, film scores, and television. He produced Michael Jackson’s iconic albums Thriller, Bad, and Off the Wall, and worked with legends like Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. Jones was also a cultural pioneer and humanitarian, earning 28 Grammy Awards and influencing generations of artists and producers.

When Quincy Jones was stabbed at 7

When he was seven years old, growing up on Chicago’s South Side during the Great Depression, Jones mistakenly wandered into a dangerous neighborhood. Rival gang members pinned his hand to a fence with a switchblade and also stabbed him in his head with an ice pick, leaving him with a long-standing scar and a vivid memory he carried throughout his life.

When Quincy Jones attended his own memorial service

In 1974, Quincy Jones suffered a severe brain aneurysm and had to undergo risky brain surgery. Doctors gave him only a 1% chance of surviving. Believing his recovery might not go well, his friends and family organized a memorial service for him, planning for a send‑off. Remarkably, he recovered enough to attend that very memorial, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Later, recalling the surreal experience with his trademark mix of humor and gravity, Jones said, "I basically attended my own funeral. It was special to see so many people there to celebrate what would’ve been my 41 years of life."

Quincy Jones affairs, marriages, and children

Quincy Jones was married three times and had seven children with five women. He and Jeri Caldwell (1957–1966) had a daughter, Jolie. A brief affair with Carol Reynolds produced another daughter, Rachel. With Swedish actress Ulla Andersson (1967–1974), he had two children, Martina and Quincy III. The day after their divorce, he married actress Peggy Lipton, with whom he had two daughters, Kidada and Rashida, before divorcing in 1990. From 1991 to 1995, he lived with German actress Nastassja Kinski, and they had a daughter, Kenya.

Quincy Jones died on November 3, 2024, at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, at the age of 91, after a years‑long battle with pancreatic cancer.

