Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women

Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch viral video

Watch: Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes viral

Realme 15T launch date confirmed: Specs, price and features expected

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya arrive at Allu Arjun's home to pay last respects to his late grandmother

'Glimpse of MS Dhoni...': Suresh Raina believes THIS player will do miracles as India’s future ODI captain; it's not Shubman Gill

Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you can't compare...'

PM Modi receives grand welcome as he lands in China; set to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping

Priyanka Chopra turns wildlife photographer in Kenya during Globetrotter shoot: SEE PICS

Viral video: Kerala family’s soulful ‘Tere Bina’ cover wins internet, earns AR Rahman’s praise; WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women

This musician attended his own funeral, had seven children with five women

Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch viral video

Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch

Watch: Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes viral

Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women

Here are some interesting anecdotes from the legendary musician Quincy Jones's life.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 05:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women
Quincy Jones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Quincy Jones was an American record producer, composer, and musician whose career spanned over seven decades across jazz, pop, film scores, and television. He produced Michael Jackson’s iconic albums Thriller, Bad, and Off the Wall, and worked with legends like Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. Jones was also a cultural pioneer and humanitarian, earning 28 Grammy Awards and influencing generations of artists and producers.

When Quincy Jones was stabbed at 7

When he was seven years old, growing up on Chicago’s South Side during the Great Depression, Jones mistakenly wandered into a dangerous neighborhood. Rival gang members pinned his hand to a fence with a switchblade and also stabbed him in his head with an ice pick, leaving him with a long-standing scar and a vivid memory he carried throughout his life.

When Quincy Jones attended his own memorial service

In 1974, Quincy Jones suffered a severe brain aneurysm and had to undergo risky brain surgery. Doctors gave him only a 1% chance of surviving. Believing his recovery might not go well, his friends and family organized a memorial service for him, planning for a send‑off. Remarkably, he recovered enough to attend that very memorial, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Later, recalling the surreal experience with his trademark mix of humor and gravity, Jones said, "I basically attended my own funeral. It was special to see so many people there to celebrate what would’ve been my 41 years of life."

Quincy Jones affairs, marriages, and children

Quincy Jones was married three times and had seven children with five women. He and Jeri Caldwell (1957–1966) had a daughter, Jolie. A brief affair with Carol Reynolds produced another daughter, Rachel. With Swedish actress Ulla Andersson (1967–1974), he had two children, Martina and Quincy III. The day after their divorce, he married actress Peggy Lipton, with whom he had two daughters, Kidada and Rashida, before divorcing in 1990. From 1991 to 1995, he lived with German actress Nastassja Kinski, and they had a daughter, Kenya.

Quincy Jones died on November 3, 2024, at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, at the age of 91, after a years‑long battle with pancreatic cancer.

READ | Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NASA confirms 180-foot asteroid to fly past Earth on THIS date
NASA confirms 180-foot asteroid to fly past Earth on THIS date
Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025
Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai a
Centre calls impact of Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff ‘short term’, proposes these measures to lessen it
Centre calls impact of Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff ‘short term’, proposes these me
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill faces left-arm pacer in nets to gear up for India-Pakistan showdown - Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill faces left-arm pacer in nets to gear up for Ind-Pak
Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls
Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE