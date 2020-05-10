This Mother’s Day, reminisce good old days & take a look at TV moms from our childhood days

With Mother's Day today, why not take a look at the TV moms from the older and simpler times.

Many of us are staying away from home, trying to keep that job, cooking meals, and attending a long zoom meeting. Aren’t we all missing our moms, reminiscing the good old days, and taking nostalgia trips? With Mother's Day today, why not take a look at the TV moms from the older and simpler times.

1. Norma Arnold, The Wonder Years

The Wonder Years made many of us kids, who grew up with satellite T.V. at home, crush over Winnie Cooper, and relate to Kevin Arnold as their alter-ego. And how can we forget Kevin’s mother, Norma? While an ’80s sitcom mom, she portrayed a mother in the ‘60s and ’70s America. She showed us what it was like before and during the burgeoning women’s movement. She went from a doting and nurturing housewife to a college student and, eventually, an executive at a software startup. She broke out of her homemaker role and inspired us all to believe that labels need not define us and that no matter the decade or circumstance, women could be or do anything they wanted. The show is currently airing in India only on Star World.

2. Kitty Forman, That 70s Show

One of the all-time great sitcom mothers, Kitty Forman, is the beating heart of the show. She is warm, affectionate, enthusiastic, and a casual alcoholic! One of the show’s smartest characters, she is sassy and calls out the stupidity of her family in hysterical fashion! Played by actress Debra Jo Rupp, Kitty is a is cheerful, doting, and nurturing mother of three children. She works as a nurse by profession, cooks, cleans, and takes care of the house and never misses an opportunity to drink! Watch this show currently streaming in India on Netflix.

3. Becky, Full House

Full House which aired for eight years was so popular amongst the audiences that it got a sequel – Fuller House. All our days of watching Full House, we have remembered Rebecca, Uncle Jesse’s girlfriend as ‘Aunt Becky’. But there’s so much more why she makes it to the list! After their wedding in season 4 of Full House, Becky gives birth to identical twins – Nicky and Alex. Yet, throughout the series, her motherly role extends beyond immediate family and to her three nieces. In Fuller House, Jesse and Becky adopt a baby. So our ‘Aunt Becky’ is now a journalist, with three kids, three nieces, and though her cooking isn’t the best, she also takes care of the house pretty well! Both the shows are streaming on Netflix.

4. Clair Huxtable, The Cosby Show

The show that was based on the life of comedian Bill Cosby, focusing on his observations family life, gave us one wonderful character we will never forget. The mother of five, Clair Huxtables, was modern, progressive and had a successful career as an attorney. She was a strong, well-spoken, intelligent woman who we could all look up to. And she was hilarious. She was the mother we all hoped we would someday become. Watch this show currently streaming on Prime Video.

5. Elyse Keaton, Family Ties

Elyse, a mother of four kids, played by Meredith Baxter, is an architect by profession and an ex-hippie liberal who lived in California in the 60s. She is determined, kind, and a nurturing mother. She was a woman who once preached peace, had conflicting emotions as she tried to balance her career, her family, and her feminist ideologies. With each passing season, she proved to us that women could handle anything, just as she did with her later-in-life pregnancy—baby number four. All seasons of Family Ties are streaming on Prime Video.