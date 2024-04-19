This film took 40 years to make, cost Rs 1000 crore, may never be seen, distributors don't want to release it because...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani travels in ‘bomb-proof’ car with convoy worth over Rs 300000000, his special Mercedes costs whopping Rs…

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

India's youngest superstar gave two superhits at 16, was highest-paid at 18, did only 20 films, caused scandal when...

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles to watch out in Phase 1 of polling

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani travels in ‘bomb-proof’ car with convoy worth over Rs 300000000, his special Mercedes costs whopping Rs…

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1: High-profile constituencies, candidates

5 shelved movies of Shah Rukh Khan

9 largest districts in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

This film took 40 years to make, cost Rs 1000 crore, may never be seen, distributors don't want to release it because...

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

This film took 40 years to make, cost Rs 1000 crore, may never be seen, distributors don't want to release it because...

This film was made over 40 years, with the director spending Rs 1000 crore of his own money to make it but it may never release in theatres

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

article-main
Shia LaBeouf on the set of Megapolis
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imagine a film that takes four decades to make. It stars three superstars, considered among the finest actors in the world. The budget is a hefty Rs 1000 crore. And yet, there may be no takers for it. It may never even release in theatres. This is the tragic story of a film that is set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival this year but has been shunned by distributors.

The Rs 1000-crore film that took 40 years to make

In 1983, Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola began working on an ambitious film – Megapolis. The director had conceived the film back in 1979, right after he had finished the two Godfather films and Apocalypse Now. But writing and development began in 1983. But the dystopian futuristic idea he had seemed impossible to depict with the technology of the time and the film entered development hell. His production house again announced plans to begin filming in 1991 even though there was no script in place. Eventually, the script was finalised by 2001 and casting began but nothing was finalised for over a decade.

In 2019, the film finally entered pre-production with the director spending $120 million (Rs 1000 crore) of his own money to produce it. Shia LaBeouf and Adam Driver joined the cast and filming began in 2022. During filming, several crew members quit citing ‘unstable filming environment’. Despite the setbacks, filming commenced in March 2023, full 40 years after work on the film began.

Actors on the set of Megapolis (Image: IMDb)

The problem with Megapolis’ release

Megapolis is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. But beyond that, its theatrical release is in doubt. A recent article in The Hollywood Reporter quoted a distributor as saying that the movie is difficult to release. “There is just no way to position this movie,” the distributor said, with others calling it ‘experimental’ or ‘not good’. Another source was quoted as saying , “Everyone is rooting for Francis and feels nostalgic. But then there is the business side of things.” As of now, there are serious doubts about the film’s theatrical release as studios are not willing to commit to Coppola’s $80-100 million (Rs 650-800 crore) expectation in publicity and marketing budget.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

Prachi Desai opens up on playing cop in Silence 2, reacts to people calling every role her 'comeback' | Exclusive

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

Meet man who used to sell newspapers at 9, left high-paying job to crack UPSC, he is now…

Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched in India, priced at Rs 1,50,600

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement