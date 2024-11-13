This actor rejected a role worth Rs 2000 crore in the world's highest-grossing film ever.

Sometimes due to date issues or conflicts with the director/producers, actors tend to reject an offer without knowing how big it could later turn out to be. One such actor, who rejected a role in the world's highest-grossing films has been given several blockbusters.

The actor we are talking about was offered 10% of the total box office collection for the film, however, he had to turn it down and later the film became the world's highest-grossing film ever. He is Matt Damon, who rejected James Cameron's Avatar.

American actor, producer, and screenwriter Matt Damon, who has starred in numerous successful films, including Oscar-winning films like Good Will Hunting (1997) and Oppenheimer (2023), was approached by Cameron to play the role of Jake Sully in the first Avatar film. However, he turned down the offer.

According to a report in GQ, the role was offered to Matt Damon with a 10 percent share of the box office earnings of the film. As Avatar earned $3 billion (over Rs 25,000 crore in today's value) globally. he could have potentially earned around $250 million (about Rs 2,000 crore). If you are wondering why he turned down the film, it was not because of some conflict with Cameron, but because of his earlier work commitments. He was committed to another project in the Bourne franchise.

"I’m sure it’s the most money an actor ever turned down, you know? I had a contract. I was in the middle of shooting the Bourne movie and I knew that we were going to need work at the end and I had to get it all the way to the finish line and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit and I didn’t want to do that. I desperately wanted to work with Cameron. I mean, because he worked so rarely,” Damon said in an interview with American broadcaster Chris Wallace.

Matt Damon played the titular spy Jason Bourne in four films of the Bourne series (2002–2016). Some of his highest-grossing films include Elysium (2013) and The Martian (2015). In the latter, which earned over $630 million to become his highest-grossing release, he played a botanist stranded on Mars, for which he received an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Interstellar (2014) earned over $670 million, with Damon in a minor role. He recently gave another award-winning blockbuster directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.