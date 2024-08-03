Twitter
Hollywood

This action superstar will skydive into Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony in large-scale stunt

Action superstar Tom Cruise will be the highlight of the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony with a massive skydiving stunt planned

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Tom Cruise is set to make a spectacular entrance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games' closing ceremony on August 11, where he is expected to skydive as part of the handoff to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stunt was secretly filmed earlier this year in March.

Cruise, who has been attending various events at the Paris Games, including women's gymnastics qualifiers and swimming competitions, has expressed his enthusiasm for the event. "It's awesome," Cruise said as per The Hollywood Reporter. "Great stories, great athletes. It's incredible what they have to do, the sense of accomplishment," he said.

The segment involving Cruise is being orchestrated by production company Fulwell 73, which is also behind notable projects like Hulu's 'The Kardashians' and Adele's 2021 CBS special 'One Night Only'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles segment will combine pre-recorded and live elements, adding a dynamic touch to the Olympic handoff.

tom-cruise-022224-tout-cbbdfde4d7ef4610b7b2d09806031069

Originally, there were plans for a large-scale celebration at Will Rogers State Beach, where the Olympic flag was to be ceremoniously handed over. However, this plan was abandoned due to concerns from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding potential disruptions along the Pacific Coast Highway and difficulties in securing necessary permits from the California Coastal Commission.

The closing ceremonies of the Olympics have traditionally featured grand and often celebrity-driven spectacles. The 2008 Beijing Games, for example, included a memorable performance by Jimmy Page and Leona Lewis on a faux bus en route to London. Similarly, the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics were highlighted by star-studded performances from Lionel Richie, The Beach Boys, and film composer John Williams.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
