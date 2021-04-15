'There was just a lack of trust', says Justin Bieber, terms first year of marriage to Hailey Baldwin 'really tough'

Justin Bieber opened up about the ups and downs of his marriage, in a recent interview. According to People magazine, the 27-year-old pop star, who graced the cover of GQ's May issue, recounted low points in his life that were caused by his struggles and how his wife, Hailey Baldwin, helped him out of during those dark moments.

Describing himself to the outlet as someone who was always "compelled" to get married, Bieber said, "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing." As for babies for himself and Baldwin, Bieber said, "Not this second, but we will eventually."

However, Bieber went on to share how his demons caused a strain in his marriage to the love of his life. Bieber said, "The first year of marriage was really tough because a lot was going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at the time.

On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

On the work front, Bieber had released his sixth studio album titled 'Justice' on March 19. Bieber also released a deluxe version of the album on March 26, which features an extra six songs.