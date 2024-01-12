Headlines

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'There is a plan...': Taylor Swift to get engaged to Travis Kelce soon? Here's what we know

There are rumours that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Kelce popping the question over the winter break.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

article-main
Credit: ANI
Pop singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce might be planning to take their relationship to the next level. A source recently revealed to Page Six that the two are planning to get engaged this summer.

There are rumours the pair held off on Kelce popping the question over the winter break. because “they don’t want it to seem like rushed insanity.” An insider also stated that he will not get down on one knee on Valentine’s Day for the same reason.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed. But the buzz is, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” Swift and Kelce had their first public appearance in September when she came to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift later disclosed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that the couple had been dating for much longer. The attractive pair began dating after Kelce, 34, revealed on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he attempted–and failed–to offer Swift his phone number at an Eras tour show.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift told Time. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

