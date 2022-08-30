Search icon
The Woman King: Viola Davis starrer historical epic to release in India on Dussehra 2022

Starring Viola Davis, The Woman King is based on Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

The Woman King-Sony Pictures Entertainment India/Instagram

Starring the Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis in the lead role, the historical epic The Woman King will have a wide theatrical release in India on October 5 coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. The film promises an action-packed experience with women at its forefront.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced the release date of the film on its official Instagram account as it shared the first poster and wrote, "A warrior becomes a legend! Don’t miss out on the chance to see this historical epic #TheWomanKing coming to theatres on October 5th, in English and Tamil."

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness, unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, the film follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca, portrayed by Viola Davis as she trains the next generation of warriors to take on the enemies determined to violate their honour and destroy their way of life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the Hollywood film is making all the right noise across the globe, garnering tremendous attention from critics and fans as well as buzz about a possible Oscar nomination. Viola Davis had previously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2016 period drama Fences.

Apart from Viola, The Woman King comprises a stellar cast including The Underground Railroad actress Thuso Mbedu, Captain Marvel fame Lashana Lynch, Star Wars fame John Boyega, Harry Potter fame Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and The Batman actress Jayme Lawson.

The film will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. Before releasing in India, the Viola Davis starrer is scheduled to hit theatres in the United States of America on September 16.

