'The White Tiger' first look out: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao raise curiousity among fans

After a long wait, the first look from Ramin Bahrani's 'The White Tiger' is out. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, the first look has raised curiousity among fans. Rajkummar plays the role of a wealthy businessman, while Priyanka Chopra plays his American wife.

The Netflix film is slated for December release. Set in contemporary India, it revolves around the story of a young man with high entrepreneurial instinct. Named Balram Halwai, actor Adarsh Gourav plays the role of this man who struggles his way from becoming a tea-shop owner to turning a driver for Rao's character.

The first looks from 'The White Tiger' feature him talking to Priyanka Chopra on a regular day and Rajkummar Rao in what appears to be an intense scene. One of the stills show him as a man in a suit, waiting for something or someone, showing a transformation of the character.

Here are the looks:

'The White Tiger' is adapted by Aravind Adiga's super-succesful book. Talking about it to Entertainment Weekly, Bahrani said, "I remember reading early versions of The White Tiger years before he finished it. I thought it was amazing. I always wanted to make a film of it. I'm grateful he trusted me to do it."

Priyanka said, "It really, really affected me." She has also turned the producer of the film. The actress shared, "She comes in with this completely different perspective of life as it is in a developing country. That was really interesting for me to play, considering I'm an Indian." Laughing, she also added, "In my work in the U.S., I haven't done a dramatic part like that. So that was very exciting to me."