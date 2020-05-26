The time when Daniel Radcliffe said 'Harry Potter' turned him into an alcoholic

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, became a household name ever since the release of the highly revered Harry Potter series, and had said after appearing in his final Harry Potter film that he struggled with alcohol while filming the series.

In an earlier interview from 2019 to Off Camera, Daniel had said that he struggled with the feeling of always being watched as a young actor. "In my case, the quickest way to forget about the fact that you’re being watched is to get very drunk. And then as you get very drunk, you become aware that 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I’m getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more,'" he had said.

The actor, now sober for 10 years, said that he gave up drinking with help from his friends. "Ultimately, it was my own decision. Like I woke up one morning after a night going like, 'This is probably not good.'"

He further added, "Even at the lowest point, I still loved my job so much. I loved going to set, and there was never a day where my own [feelings] would affect how I was on set, there was never a point where I was like, 'Oh, I wish this hadn’t happened to me, I wish I wasn’t Harry Potter.'"

Recently, Daniel while appearing on an interview had said that he had texted Rupert Grint aka Ron from Harry Potter, to congratulate him on becoming a father. Rupert and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome became parents earlier this month to a baby girl.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Daniel said, "I texted him the other day. I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool. It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are."