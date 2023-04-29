Search icon
The Super Mario Bros Movie set to cross $1 billion worldwide gross, to become fourth film to do so post-pandemic

The Super Mario Bros Movie already became the highest-grossing film of 2023 in the second week of its worldwide release on April 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

The computer-animated adventure film The Super Mario Bros Movie is set to become the first 2023 film to cross the coveted figure of $1 billion at the box office worldwide. The film, based on Nintendo's Mario video game has been running to packed theatres globally, since its theatrical release on April 5. 

The Super Mario Bros Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will earn $487.5 million gross in North America and $533 million in the rest of the world, crossing the $1 billion figure by Monday, April 1, as per Variety. In doing so, it will become the fourth film in the post-pandemic era to achieve this humongous feat.

The previous three films to earn above $1 billion at the box office worldwide, since the global Covid-19 pandemic, have been Tom Holland's Marvel superhero Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Cruise's action drama Top Gun Maverick, and James Cameron's visual spectacle Avatar: The Way of Water.

Coming back to The Super Mario Bros Movie, the film features an ensemble voice cast of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike among others.

Produced by Universal Pictures, Illumination, and Nintendo, the blockbuster film became the highest-grossing film of 2023 in only its second week of release, going past the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starrer Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which grossed $474 million worldwide. The film also set the box-office records for the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game.

As per Variety, The Super Mario Bros Movie follows Italian American plumbers Mario and Luigi as they work to save the magical Mushroom Kingdom from the fire-breathing, furious Bowser — king of the Koopas and pesky suitor to the mysterious Princess Peach.

