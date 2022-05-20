The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie stars in Ocean's Eleven prequel

DNA File Photo

Hollywood star Margot Robbie will be starring in the prequel to Ocean's Eleven, a heist comedy about con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino. As per the report of ANI, according to Variety, the upcoming film is still in development at Warner Bros. and has not been greenlit.

The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie, was portrayed as Harley Quinn in supervillains flick promised a comedy action-packed thriller movie. The look of Harley Quinn was donned in a red and black leather look, which was in contrast to the iconic and popular t-shirt and sports she had earlier sported in the original film. Even many of the cast in the film had made their DCU debut.

Jay Roach will be directing the prequel. He has worked with Robbie in the 2019 workplace sexual harassment drama Bombshell. A name for this prequel has yet not been confirmed but the 2018 gender-swapped reboot of the franchise, which starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, had already taken Ocean's Eight. Hence, the studio may have to settle on another title for Robbie`s mission. According to sources, the production will soon be starting in the next year adding to the franchise of Ocean's Eleven.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to leading the undisclosed cast, Robbie will produce the film through her company Lucky Chap. Roach, whose credits also include Austin Powers and Meet the Fockers, will also serve as a producer for the film. The story is reportedly set to be far away from Sin City, which is in 1960s Europe.