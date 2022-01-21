‘The Squid Game universe has just begun’: Netflix confirms second season of survival drama series

After the popular South Korean survival drama series ‘Squid Game’, which is currently streaming on Netflix, caused a massive buzz among viewers when it first debuted on the OTT platform, Netflix has now confirmed that the show's second season will be arriving shortly.

According to Variety, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, just confirmed the revival of the survival drama series during the streaming platform's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call. The moment he was asked whether ‘Squid Game’ is set to return to the OTT platform or not, he stated, "Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun."

The confirmation of the second season's arrival on the OTT platform comes as little surprise to fans, who have been speculating about its return since the season 1 finale ended. Furthermore, the series has risen to the top of Netflix's most-watched shows, topping ‘Bridgerton by a massive 29 million viewers.

According to AP, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the ‘Squid Game’, revealed his plans for the second season, stating that there had been so much pressure, desire, and love for a second season that the fans had left them with no choice. He also indicated that the second season was still in the works and that he was planning it.

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen," he stated.