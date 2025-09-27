The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Social Reckoning tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the company's most guarded secrets.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 06:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin's much-anticipated sequel to The Social Network now has an official title and release date. Titled The Social Reckoning, the film is set to hit theatres on October 9, 2026, production studio Sony Pictures announced on Thursday. 

Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White, Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr and Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong will star in The Social Reckoning. Jeremy Strong is set to play the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, reported Variety.

The Social Reckoning is written and directed by Sorkin, who also produces alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser. Production for the film is expected to commence next month. 

Described as a "companion piece" to The Social Network, the new film focuses on events that take place nearly two decades after the boy-genius programmer and a troupe of tech pioneers invented what would go on to become the world's largest social media platform.

The Social Reckoning tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets. 

Horwitz's reporting, a series of articles known as The Facebook Files, was published in 2021 and exposed Facebook for its harmful effects on teens and its knowing proliferation of misinformation, which contributed to acts of political violence.

The Social Network, loosely based on Ben Mezrich's book The Accidental Billionaires, also released in October 2010, and was a critical and commercial hit, earning 226 million USD at the global box office and receiving eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Sorkin's win for Best Adapted Screenplay, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Best Original Score, and  Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter's Best Editing were the three Oscars it ultimately took home.

