The Rings of Power sneak peek: Intriguing visuals of epic drama leave fans excited

The Rings of Power

A 60-second trailer for the eagerly awaited television show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released by Amazon Prime Video More than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to watch the much awaited series when it debuts exclusively on Prime Video. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and it centres on the famous Second Age of Middle-history. earth's J.R.R. An unsettling symbol in the night sky poses concerns for the people of Middle-earth in this 1960s sneak look.

Although two wildly popular franchises based on Tolkien's writings were adapted for the big screen before, a long-form series based on the story is ready to make its OTT debut. Lenny Henry, who plays Sadoc Burrows, is heard saying, "The skies are strange," in the extended version of the exclusive sneak peek on Prime, as a menacing comet approaches Earth and many characters from the show take in the surreal sight. We receive glimpses of Galadriel, Bronwyn, Prince Durin, Elrond, Arondir, some Ents, and other characters as the comet passes across various settings.

According to Pinkvilla, J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay both act as showrunners in addition to creating the series. Amazon reportedly purchased the rights to the narrative and has a five-season contract with it. The series was the most expensive to produce ever with a USD 1 billion production commitment for what appears to be five seasons. It will be based on The Lord of the Rings' appendices, which also explore the Second Age and have a sizable international cast.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to start streaming from September 2nd onwards across multiple languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.