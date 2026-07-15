The Odyssey movie review: Christopher Nolan crafts visual masterpiece with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, but also insults Greek mythology

Cinematically, The Odyssey is the best film of 2026. But Christopher Nolan's latest directorial has some major, unavoidable, unforgettable flaws that will grow on you after watching the film.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page

Runtime: 172 mins (2hr 52mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Odyssey synopsis

Based on the Greek epic poem, written by Homer around the 8th century BCE, The Odyssey chronicles the life of Odysseus (Matt Damon), who strives for 10 years to return to his kingdom, Ithaca, after the Trojan War. During his voyage, he battles mystical creatures, gods, monsters, and temptations. On the other side, his son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), also embarks on a journey to search for his father so that the kingdom can get its king, protect it from suitors led by Antinous (Robert Pattinson), and reunite with his loyal wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

First thoughts on The Odyssey

When it comes to a Christopher Nolan film, the expectations are sky-high. Thankfully, he's among the rare few filmmakers who never take his audience for granted and always delivers an experience to marvel at. I watched The Odyssey on July 9 and was stunned by Nolan's masterfully crafted visual treat. The Odyssey deserves to be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible. Cinematically, it's the best film of 2026. But it has some major, unavoidable, unforgettable flaws that will grow over you after watching the film.

In the past few days, my thoughts about the film have drastically changed. I had little idea about The Odyssey. The only memory I had of Greek mythology was a chapter on the Trojan War I read in college. After watching the film at the Mumbai premiere, I was in awe of it. But then I decided to watch Brad Pitt's Troy (2004), the 1997 miniseries, and even some excerpts from the poem available online. The Odyssey is based on a legend, and Nolan, for the sake of taking bold moves, made such blunders in the movie. We'll discuss this later.

Performances that made The Odyssey so believable

Apart from the visual treatment, The Odyssey works due to the performances that keep you glued to your seat. The movie rides on the shoulders of Matt, Tom, and Anne. These three characters are the strong anchors that hold the film well, even when the narrative dips. Matt, as Odysseus, has given his career-best performance. Odysseus is brave, but also flawed. He makes some decisions that cost the lives of his loved ones. Damon beautifully enacts the emotional turmoil Odysseus faces. Tom Holland, the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man actor, took a challenge and passed it with flying colours. Tom shows maturity and resilience as Telemachus. There are moments like his interaction with Odysseus that stand out and prove his improvement as an artiste.

Anne Hathaway in The Odyssey

Anne Hathaway is the sure-shot contender, a potential Oscar-winner for her performance of Penelope. She lends grace, fuels power, and displays never-ending loyalty towards her husband and his kingdom. I won't be surprised if she'll win Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. Robert Pattinson plays the antogonist Antinous, and he creates a solid impact on the screen and in the narrative.

Watch the trailer of The Odyssey

Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Odysseus's second-in-command, is one of the most vital supporting characters in the crew's journey, and also in the narration. Special mention to James Remar, who plays Tiresias, the blind prophet and critical guide to Odysseus. He plays the role with such honesty that you'll feel for him. Charlize Theron as Calypso also impresses despite limited scope. Zendaya as Athena also shines bright despite sharing screen time mostly with Matt.

What works for The Odyssey?

One of the biggest strengths of the film is its visual treatment. The story of The Odyssey is more than 3000 years old, but Nolan's captured it so beautifully that you can't take your eyes away from it. The action set pieces, especially the war of Troy, Odysseus and his army attempting to evade the one-eyed monster, and the simple-but-effective climax sequences stand out. What makes Odyssey a visual treat is the strong hold of emotions. Indian moviegoers love to cry at drama, and the film has several such moments. Another interesting fact is how the Indian epic Ramayana has also inspired Nolan, and he included the famous swayamwar and Shiv-dhanush moment seamlessly into it. Apart from the cinematography, emotional story, and performances, it's the score of Ludwig Göransson that completes, or rather adds more value to The Odyssey. Even if Anne doesn't win The Oscar, Ludwig will certainly do.

Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey

What doesn't work for The Odyssey?

Now here comes the most interesting part. Lupita Nyong'o is the big miscast of the film. There's no doubt about her excellent acting capabilities. But she doesn't look like Helen of Troy. Nolan tried to display his bold interpretation, and his attempt would have been applauded if Helen was a fictional character. In the Greek epic, Helen of Troy was considered the most beautiful woman in the world. Helen is portrayed as an extraordinary beauty who played a central role in triggering the legendary Trojan War. I don't want to sound wrong, but Lupita doesn't appear so enchantingly powerful as Helen described in various texts and adaptations.

Also read: The Odyssey actor Matt Damon wishes to work with THIS Indian director, he's not Rajkumar Hirani, SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but...

Another major blunder in the film is the casting of Elliot Page as Sinon. Elliot lacks the conviction of a spy and rather looks like a young, immature soldier who can be easily manipulated or overpowered. For the unversed, Sinon was the Greek warrior, the trickster, famous for deceiving the Trojans into bringing the Trojan Horse into the city. The miscasting of Elliot and Lupita is nothing less than an insult to mythology. The Odyssey is the Greek equivalent of the Ramayana, in a storytelling sense. When we are adapting such a scripture, a filmmaker should adhere to the original source, rather than going high with liberties. My original rating after watching the film was 4 stars, but over the days, after reading other sources, I decided to stick with 3.5 stars. Though it's my personal take, it can't take away the fact that The Odyssey is a visual masterpiece by Nolan, which will be a worldwide blockbuster.