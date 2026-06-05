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The Odyssey: IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway film to open in India on this date

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey features a star-studded ensemble cast consisting of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. Here's when you can start booking IMAX tickets for the much-awaited film in India.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Odyssey: IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway film to open in India on this date
Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland in The Odyssey
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IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey will open in India from June 8, distributor Warner Bros. Discovery India announced on Friday. The film, which opens in cinemas across India in all formats on July 17, 2026, is the first feature film in cinema history to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said The Odyssey represents a landmark moment in cinema history. "The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras," Dias said. 

The Odyssey cast and plot details 

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for Syncopy, The Odyssey adapts Homer's foundational epic, bringing to screen the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. 

Christopher Nolan's India connection

India has been historically a big market for Nolan's films as the director has a huge following among cinephiles. The filmmaker filmed some portions of his 2020 film Tenet, starring John David Washington and Pattinson, in Mumbai and also shot a scene for The Dark Knight Rises in Jodhpur. 

READ | Lupita Nyong'o breaks silence on racist backlash for playing Helen of Troy in The Odyssey: 'You can't perform beauty'

 

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