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The Odyssey first reviews: Critics call Christopher Nolan film 'cinematic achievement', hail Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson's 'career-best' performances

Chrstopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland will be in Mumbai this weekend on July 10 and July 11 for The Odyssey India premiere ahead of its worldwide release on July 17. The epic fantasy action film also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 07:52 PM IST

The Odyssey first reviews: Critics call Christopher Nolan film 'cinematic achievement', hail Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson's 'career-best' performances
The Odyssey first reviews
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The first reactions to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which was screened to the members of the film press, are here and the critics have hailed the director’s adaptation of Homer’s epic as a "cinematic achievement", "filmmaking feast", and a "spectacular epic". The much-awaited epic features Matt Damon as the eponymous hero, and Tom Holland stars as his son Telemachus. Anne Hathaway features as Odysseus’s wife Penelope, who awaits her husband’s journey back home after the end of the Trojan war but the journey proves treacherous and long for the famous Greek hero. The film's ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal and more.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is 'triumphant, spectacular epic'

Film journalist Simon Thompson wrote, "Flawless filmmaking, every inch as epic as you’d expect. Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo’s Eumaeus is sublime."

Variety's Jazz Tangcay called Nolan's film an "astonishing achievement" and a "triumphant, spectacular epic," while the publication's awards pundit Clayton Davis noted, "Matt Damon leads with grit, while Tom Holland brings the sensitivity and hear. It's another hit for Nolan, one his die-hards will digest for decades to come."

Fandango's Erik Davis praised Pattinson and said, "He’s so conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining to watch. Pattinson leans all the way into the character’s villainy, and it results in one of my favorite performances of his." Davis called the movie "an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time."

Christopher Nolan to visit Mumbai for The Odyssey India premiere

Chrstopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland will be in Mumbai this weekend on July 10 and July 11 for The Odyssey India premiere ahead of its worldwide release on July 17. India has been historically a big market for Nolan's films as the director has a huge following among cinephiles. He filmed some portions of his 2020 film Tenet, starring John David Washington and Pattinson, in Mumbai and also shot a scene for his 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, the third and the final film in the Batman trilogy, in Jodhpur.

READ | Matt Damon calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest movie' in his career: 'No green screen, no studio stuff'

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