The Odyssey beats The Dark Knight Rises to become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film, crosses $1.1 billion

Christopher Nolan’s mythological epic The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, who embarks on an arduous journey home following the Trojan War. The star-studded cast also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has achieved a major milestone at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of the acclaimed filmmaker’s career. Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that the mythological epic has grossed $1.104 billion worldwide in less than a month since its its July 17 theatrical debut. The film has now surpassed Nolan’s previous record-holder, 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which earned $1.085 billion globally. His 2008 blockbuster The Dark Knight follows with $1.005 billion.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film follows his arduous journey home after the Trojan War. The star-studded epic also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. With its latest milestone, The Odyssey has become the highest-grossing film of Damon, Hathaway and Pattinson’s respective careers.

Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas have produced the film under their Syncopy banner. Based on Homer’s ancient epic poem, The Odyssey has also emerged as the second-highest-grossing R-rated film both domestically and worldwide, trailing only 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Christopher Nolan has earned audiences' trust by consistently delivering must-see theatrical events, and The Odyssey is him operating at the peak of his powers," said Universal Pictures' president of domestic theatrical distribution Jim Orr. "Nolan's epic film has been at the forefront of culture, with audiences seeking out premium formats and repeat viewings for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic journey," he added.

Universal Pictures, which distributed The Odyssey, also backed Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer. The film currently ranks as the director’s fourth-highest-grossing movie worldwide, with a global haul of $975.8 million.

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