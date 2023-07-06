The Nun II trailer: Demonic nun Valak returns to take her revenge in second instalment of The Conjuring spin-off

Poster of The Nun 2

One of the most profitable horror franchises, The Conjuring Universe, brings another instalment in the franchise, as the trailer of The Nun 2 has been released online. The Nun 2 is the second instalment and a direct sequel to The Nun (2018). The upcoming film will be the ninth instalment in The Conjuring Universe, and it will be based on the return of the demonic nun, Valak.

Warner Bros released the trailer on July 6 in multiple languages. The official description shared on YouTube gave a brief synopsis of the film. "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun." Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell with the demonic nun Valak aka Bonnie Aarons, surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Here's the trailer of Nun Part II

As soon as the trailer of The Nun Part 2 was shared, horror lovers shared their anticipation about the upcoming film. An internet user wrote, "Hollywood never makes us disappoint in horror genre. Finally The Nun is back." Another internet user wrote, "Finally some OG Horror stuff from Hollywood." A netizen wrote, "The nun movie 2018! Totally devastated at my expectations but The nun 2 I believe it's not disappointed my theater experience!" Another netizen wrote, "OMG EXCELLENT TRAILER... GOT MY HANDS ON THE DESK AND STAND TOO MUCH TIMES!" One of the netizens called Valak as the most horrific character in The Conjuring Universe, "Demon "Valak" is the most frightening character in the conjuring universe."

As per the official data provided by the production house, The Conjuring Universe is the highest-grossing horror franchise in history with $2+ billion worldwide. Globally, four of The Conjuring Universe titles have earned more than $300 million worldwide each (The Nun, $366 million; The Conjuring 2, $322 million; The Conjuring, $320 million; Annabelle: Creation, $307 million), and all seven have each grossed more than $200 million. The Nun is the top-earning film in the franchise, with more than $366 million worldwide. The Nun Part 2 will release in cinema on September 8.