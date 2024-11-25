In an exclusive conversation at IFFI 2024, The Matrix and Marvel's Captain America's actor Hugo Weaving revealed the Indian director he wishes to work with.

British actor Hugo Weaving (best known for playing Smith in The Matrix franchise, and Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger) expressed his desire to work in India, and also revealed the director he wants to collaborate with.

For the unversed, Hugo arrived in India to attend the screening of his film The Rooster (2023), which was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Before heading back to Australia, Hugo had an exclusive interaction with DNA India. At first, Hugo shared his admiration for India, "I feel very extremely happy to be in India, in Goa. And I'm proud of this film. So it's very to see this film again on the big screen."

Hugo isn't just an admirer of India, but also of Indian cinema. Hugo said that he does a lot of international cinema, which includes Indian movies. When asked about his favourite Indian director he wished to work with. A filmmaker from India he has on his checklist, Hugo revealed, "I would love to work with Anand Gandhi. He made a great film Ship of Theseus." Hugo also recommended Anand's film to his fans, "One movie that I really want everyone to recommend to my fans and loved ones is Ship of Theseus. It's a brilliant piece of art that will connect with you."

About The Rooster

Mark Leonard Winter-directed The Rooster is an Australian comedy-drama which stars Hugo Weaving, Phoenix Raei, and John Waters in the leads. The movie was released in cinemas on August 5, 2023, and it earned positive reviews. The Rooster is about a small-time cop Dan (Phoenix Raei) seeking answers about his oldest friend found buried in a shallow grave, by a volatile Hermit (Hugo) who may have been the last person to see his friend alive.

