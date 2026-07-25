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The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74, Jim Carrey pays emotional tribute

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The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74, Jim Carrey pays emotional tribute

While The Mask is counted as one of Jim's career peaks alongside Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber, all of which were released in 1994, the film also marked the screen debut of Cameron Diaz.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 11:25 PM IST

The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74, Jim Carrey pays emotional tribute
Jim Carrey pays tribute to Chuck Russell
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Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has offered tributes to his The Mask director Chuck Russell, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74. In a statement, Carrey remembered working with the late filmmaker, reflecting on his experience during shooting. 

"I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set. The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness," he said, as quoted by Deadline. 

Describing The Mask as one of the "jewels of my creative life", the actor added, "Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck."

While The Mask is counted as one of Jim's career peaks alongside Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber, all of which were released in 1994, the film also marked the screen debut of Cameron Diaz. It was a box office hit, also earning an Oscar nomination for the visual effects by George Lucas' Industrial Light and Magic.

The Mask follows Carrey as a meek bank teller who discovers that an enchanted mask can transform him into a green-faced trickster superhero with the ability to alter himself and his surroundings with cartoon-like ease.

Russell died on July 22; his wife, actress Ania Zeyne, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was such a wonderful guy. He meant everything to me," Zeyne said. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Russell, born Charles Raymond Russell, was found unresponsive at his home in San Diego by Zeyne. TMZ confirmed that fire department personnel responded to a medical emergency involving an unconscious male at Russell's residence on July 23 but were unable to revive him.

READ | Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker call it 'huge victory for students'

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