Hollywood

The Marvels trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau go 'higher, further, faster' to save the universe

The upcoming MCU film, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, will release in the theatres on November 10 on the festive occasion of Diwali.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Marvel Studios released the trailer of their upcoming superhero film The Marvels on Friday, July 21. The 33rd installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The trailer shows how the powerful trio of fierce superheroes go 'higher, further, faster' and unite to unleash havoc upon deadly forces of evil to give fans a blockbuster cinematic adventure, set to release in cinemas worldwide on November 10, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. 

The trailer has received positive responses from the audience, who have showered praises on the clip in the YouTube comments section. One netizen wrote, "This movie genuinely looks like so much fun", while another added, "Them switching places whenever they use their powers is such a fun little detail. They literally gotta stick together whether they like it or not." "This trailer looks absolutely way better than the first one the action and some interesting stuff. Can't wait to see it", read another comment.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon, The Marvels will release in Indian theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, who has previously helmed two films namely Little Woods and Candyman.

