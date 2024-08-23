Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top Indian race walker Bhawna Jat handed 16-month ban by National Anti-Doping Agency

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo

Has Neeraj Chopra ever thrown over 90 meters? Here's a look at personal best of India's javelin star

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani earned this whopping amount from show before...

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Top Indian race walker Bhawna Jat handed 16-month ban by National Anti-Doping Agency

Top Indian race walker Bhawna Jat handed 16-month ban by National Anti-Doping Agency

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

8 animals that love eating cobras

8 animals that love eating cobras

Indian places where humans are banned due to...

Indian places where humans are banned due to...

Benefits of adding makhana in your diet

Benefits of adding makhana in your diet

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरा��न

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo

The second season of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on August 29.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 07:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo
The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast, creators at Gardens by the Bay
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The iconic Gardens by the Bay in Singapore served as a stunning backdrop for a memorable event as the cast and creators of the highly anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power paid a visit to the famous landmark. This memorable visit highlighted the intersection of the mythical world of Middle-earth with the contemporary marvel of Singapore's gardens, offering a unique juxtaposition of fantasy and real-world beauty.

The photo featuring the cast and creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at Gardens by the Bay has gone viral on the internet. This picture includes Charlie Vickers, known for his role as Halbrand; Charles Edwards, who plays the character of Celebrimbor; Tyroe Muhafiddin, portraying Theo; Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir; Markella Kavenagh as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot; Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow; Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel, showrunner JD Payne and director Charlotte Brandstorm. 

Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. The Rings of Power had launched on Prime Video with its first season, consisting of eight episodes, in 2022.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will start streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video India next week in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The first three episodes in the second season will premiere on August 29 with the rest of the five episodes dropping each Thursday until the season finale on October 3.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Securing Future Of Cloud Computing: Transformation Visions of Kumar Shukla In Cybersecurity and Network Architecture

Securing Future Of Cloud Computing: Transformation Visions of Kumar Shukla In Cybersecurity and Network Architecture

Big trouble for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, two organisations seek ban on film, they are not related to Congress

Big trouble for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, two organisations seek ban on film, they are not related to Congress

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

Regina Cassandra joins Democratic Sangha as co-founder to champion women's empowerment, civic education: 'There are...'

Regina Cassandra joins Democratic Sangha as co-founder to champion women's empowerment, civic education: 'There are...'

Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign

Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement