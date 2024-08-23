The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo

The second season of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on August 29.

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast, creators at Gardens by the Bay

The iconic Gardens by the Bay in Singapore served as a stunning backdrop for a memorable event as the cast and creators of the highly anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power paid a visit to the famous landmark. This memorable visit highlighted the intersection of the mythical world of Middle-earth with the contemporary marvel of Singapore's gardens, offering a unique juxtaposition of fantasy and real-world beauty.

The photo featuring the cast and creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at Gardens by the Bay has gone viral on the internet. This picture includes Charlie Vickers, known for his role as Halbrand; Charles Edwards, who plays the character of Celebrimbor; Tyroe Muhafiddin, portraying Theo; Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir; Markella Kavenagh as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot; Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow; Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel, showrunner JD Payne and director Charlotte Brandstorm.

Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. The Rings of Power had launched on Prime Video with its first season, consisting of eight episodes, in 2022.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will start streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video India next week in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The first three episodes in the second season will premiere on August 29 with the rest of the five episodes dropping each Thursday until the season finale on October 3.

