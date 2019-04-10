'The Lion King' Trailer: Disney hits all the expected nostalgic sweet spots but Twitter seems conflicted

Disney has finally come out with the first full-length trailer of its upcoming live-action remake of 'The Lion King'. The trailer features our favourite character in new avatar while keeping the essence of the classic film alive. The trailer opens with a young Simba and Nala exploring the elephant graveyard, where they encountering a band of hyenas.

In the next scene, Mufasa can be seen imparting some political wisdom to his son Simba. Following this, the trailer features Simba's exile at the encouragement of his uncle. From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film. The trailer ends with Timon and Pumbaa merrily singing the classic 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'.

Watch 'The Lion King' Trailer here:

Here are some Twitter reactions:

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie has been directed by Jon Favreau. Jon Favreau's adaptation of the Disney Animated Film 'The Lion King' will feature Donald Glover and Beyonce in the lead roles for the voice cast.

James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, and John Oliver are the part of the cast ensemble. The Walt Disney which was announced in September 2016 is set to be released in the summer of 2019.