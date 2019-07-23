'The Lion King' Box Office Report Day 4: Live-in action film witnesses 30% drop on Monday, mints Rs 61.75 crore so far

As per reports in a trading website, live-in-action film, 'The Lion King' has made about Rs 61.75 crore approx till Monday.

Photorealistic computer-animated musical film The Lion King is performing extremely well at the box office in India. The film became the second Hollywood flick after Avengers: Endgame to cross Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend this year. Sharing the report, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#TheLionKing sets the BO on fire... Proves all forecasts/predictions wrong, as biz crosses ₹ 50 cr in 3 days... Trends much, much better than #TheJungleBook [₹ 40.19 cr]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr. Total: ₹ 54.75 cr. India biz. All versions."

Now as per reports in Box Office India, The Lion King has witnessed a 30% drop from Friday's collection as it minted about Rs 7.75 crore approx on Monday. However, it is the third-highest ever for a Hollywood film after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. If everything goes smoothly, The Lion King can surpass all-time collections of all the films released in 2019 except Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike and Bharat.

Meanwhile, check out the details below:

Friday - Rs 11.25 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 18.50 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 24 crore approx

Monday - Rs 7.75 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 61.75 crore approx

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars namely Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and James Earl Jones have given voiceovers to the characters.

Talking about the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Asrani among others were roped in to dub the film in the language.