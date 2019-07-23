'The Lion King' Box Office Report Day 4: Live-in action film witnesses 30% drop on Monday, mints Rs 61.75 crore so far

Headlines

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Pooja Bhatt apologising to Elvish's speech, Weekend Ka Vaar was full of fun

Know Why Indian Football Team Might Miss Asian Games For Second Successive Edition

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather; pilgrims wait at base camp in Srinagar

Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill? and Adipurush recovers Rs 432 crore before its release, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 03

What will happen to old Parliament building after inauguration of New parliament building on May 28?

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'The Lion King' Box Office Report Day 4: Live-in action film witnesses 30% drop on Monday, mints Rs 61.75 crore so far

As per reports in a trading website, live-in-action film, 'The Lion King' has made about Rs 61.75 crore approx till Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 01:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Photorealistic computer-animated musical film The Lion King is performing extremely well at the box office in India. The film became the second Hollywood flick after Avengers: Endgame to cross Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend this year. Sharing the report, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#TheLionKing sets the BO on fire... Proves all forecasts/predictions wrong, as biz crosses ₹ 50 cr in 3 days... Trends much, much better than #TheJungleBook [₹ 40.19 cr]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr. Total: ₹ 54.75 cr. India biz. All versions."

Now as per reports in Box Office India, The Lion King has witnessed a 30% drop from Friday's collection as it minted about Rs 7.75 crore approx on Monday. However, it is the third-highest ever for a Hollywood film after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. If everything goes smoothly, The Lion King can surpass all-time collections of all the films released in 2019 except Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike and Bharat.

Meanwhile, check out the details below:

Friday - Rs 11.25 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 18.50 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 24 crore approx

Monday - Rs 7.75 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 61.75 crore approx

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars namely Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and James Earl Jones have given voiceovers to the characters.

Talking about the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Asrani among others were roped in to dub the film in the language.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Meet man who inherited Rs 20,000 crore from father, lives in 170 room house whose ticket price is...

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE