'The Kids Are All Right' actor Eddie Hassell shot dead in Texas

The actor played Phil Nance on NBC's science fiction series "Surface," acting alongside Leighton Meester and Lake Bell and appearing in 10 episodes.

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface", died after being shot in Texas on Sunday, U.S. media reported, citing the actor's representative.

Hassell was shot Sunday morning in what appeared to be a carjacking, although the incident is still being investigated, entertainment news website Variety reported.

The New York Times reported that Hassell was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, a Dallas suburb, around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

His representative told the newspaper that Hassell was shot in the abdomen and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear.

In the 2010 movie "The Kids Are All Right," Hassell played Clay, a pill-snorting teenager.

This week started on a heavy note for Hollywood as the industry also lost Scottish actor, Sir Sean Connery who died at the age of 90, the actor's family confirmed to BBC News.

His son Jason informed that the actor was unwell for a long time. He said that the veteran actor died peacefully in his sleep in Nassau, Bahamas. It is one of the places where James Bond films were widely shot.

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor," Jason said. Connery's publicist Nancy Seltzer said, "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

Sir Sean is best remembered for playing James Bond. Being the first actor to have played the suave character, Connery played the role in seven long films.

