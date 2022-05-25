The Gray Man trailer out: Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer promises action-packed ride

The Gray Man trailer/YouTube stills

The action-packed trailer of the Hollywood spy thriller The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dhanush was unveiled by Netflix on Tuesday, May 24. Dhanush, who makes his Hollywood debut with the film, was also seen in the 2 minutes-11-seconds clip for a few seconds in hand-to-hand combat.

Slated to release on Netflix on July 22, The Gray Man is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

As per the official synopsis shared by the streaming giant on YouTube, "THE GRAY MAN is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death."

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it", it further reads. Dhanush tagged the Russo Brothers on Twitter and shared the link to the much-anticipated film's trailer.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the film also stars Ana de Armas Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in key roles. With a production budget of $200 million, it is said to be the costliest film ever made by Netflix.



READ | The Gray Man: First look of Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans out

Before its global release on Netflix on July 22, the film will be released in limited theatres in the United States of America a week before on July 15.