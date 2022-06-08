The Gray Man: First clip of Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling's face-off in Russo Brothers' film out

The Gray Man - Netflix/YouTube stills

The first clip from The Gray Man, one of the most awaited Hollywood films, was unveiled by the streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday, June 7 as part of its event Geeked Week where the OTT giant showcases exclusive footage from its upcoming features and announces new titles.

The 1-minute and 57-second clip shows a face-off between Ryan Gosling's titular character aka The Uncatchable and Lloyd Hansen aka The Unstoppable portrayed by Chris Evans. Ana de Armas’ character of Agent Dani Miranda aka The Untraceable also appears at the end of the video.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film also marks the Hollywood debut of Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush. The superstar's fans are eagerly waiting to see his action-packed avatar after getting a glimpse of his character in the trailer of the global action spy thriller.



READ | The Gray Man trailer out: Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer promises action-packed ride

Talking about the Russo Brothers, the duo are known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The siblings have also bankrolled the film, along with Netflix, under their production company AGBO.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the film's screenplay is written by screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. With a production budget of $200 million, it is said to be the costliest film ever made by the streaming platform. Thus, there are high expectations from this upcoming Netflix actioner too.

Also starring Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, and Alfre Woodard in prominent roles, the film will be released in limited theatres in the United States of America on July 15 before its global premiere on Netflix a week later on July 22.