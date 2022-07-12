The Gray Man: Dhanush takes on Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas in new clip, fans call it 'mind-blowing'

Russo Brothers/Twitter

The first screening of The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Ana De Armas was held in the United States of America recently and after the screening, the Hollywood critics couldn't stop raving about the action thriller, especially the scenes featuring Dhanush who makes his Hollywood debut with the spy thriller.

Cashing on the Dhanush's popularity across India, Russo Brothers released a new clip from The Gray Man on their Twitter account on the early morning of July 12, as per the local time in India. Sharing the clip, the Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War directors wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…@dhanushkraja #TheGrayMan".

The 56-second-clip shows Dhanush's character of Avik Sen taking on Ryan Gosling's Court Gentry and Ana De Armas' Dani Miranda in an intense fight sequence. As soon as the video was shared, fans of the Vada Chennai actor took to the comments section heaping praises on the Indian superstar and calling the whole action sequence 'mind-blowing'.



READ | The Gray Man FIRST review: Dhanush steals the show in Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling actioner, say critics

One Twitter user wrote, "In Tamil movies, dude handles up to 20 people per fight.. this is gonna be a cakewalk", while another tweeted, "Meh. Doesn’t look good. Dhanush has done better stunts in Kollywood and Bollywood already."

Earlier, at the press conference, when asked how he landed the opportunity and became a part of The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "I don't know how I ended up in this film." In an impromptu response to Dhanush's answer, his co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling burst into laughter. Dhanush then added, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don't get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore."

Also starring Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, and Alfre Woodard in prominent roles, the film will be released in limited theatres in the United States of America on July 15 before its global premiere on Netflix a week later on July 22.