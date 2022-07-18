The Gray Man: Dhanush replies to Anand Mahindra's tweet about casting him with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Dhanush- Anand Mahindra

South superstar Dhanush is making India proud with his stint in Russo Brothers' action-drama The Gray Man. The film which is scheduled to release on Netflix on July 22 has already created enough buzz. The VIP star is basking praises from his movie's co-stars, to the general public. Now, even industrialist Anand Mahindra has cheered for Dhanush, and he is looking forward to the film.

Anand shared the clip from the film, and he thinks that his presence will elevate action in Indian cinema. Mahindra took his thoughts to Twitter and wrote, "Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned @dhanushkraja as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema."

Dhanush noticed his tweet, and he acknowledged his gesture with a tweet. The actor retweeted the tweet and shared it with his quote that says, "Thank you so much for the encouragement sir."

Ryan Gosling, a Hollywood actor who will co-star with Dhanush in the upcoming film The Gray Man, described the Indian actor as funny, charming, and inhuman because he never made a mistake while filming.

In an interview with The Quint, Ryan revealed that his fight sequence with Dhanush was the most reshot. “We are very excited to have Dhanush in the film. He is incredible. He is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies because I just liked him so much,” he said. The Gray Man also stars Captain America star Chris Evan in the lead.