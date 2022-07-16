Search icon
The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling calls co-star Dhanush 'inhuman', know why

Dhanush and Ryan Gosling starrer The Gray Man will premiere on July 15 on Netflix.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

Photo credit:Instagram

Ryan Gosling, a Hollywood actor who will co-star with Dhanush in the upcoming film The Gray Man, described the Indian actor as funny, charming, and inhuman because he never made a mistake while filming.

In an interview with The Quint, Ryan revealed that his fight sequence with Dhanush was the most reshot. “We are very excited to have Dhanush in the film. He is incredible. He is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies, because I just liked him so much,” he said. 

A recent action-packed behind-the-scenes featurette from Netflix was released. Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas were both being attacked by Dhanush, who plays the lethal assassin Avik San in the movie.

Ryan also spoke about his first collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo. “Because they are brothers, they are already collaborating. They are very collaborative. They really welcome ideas from their actors and the crew members. The brothers have been making these kind of movies for over a decade, so you couldn’t work with anyone more experienced,” the actor said.

The Maari actor attended the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatres, looking dapper in a black tuxedo. But, someone stole the limelight from him. Actually, there were two boys who stole the limelight from him. They are none other than Dhanush's kids Yathra and Linga. 

Just like their father, the boys also donned the tuxedo to perfection, and together they were looking like a trio of cool agents, like Men in Black. Dhanush shared a carousel post with three photos from the premiere event. While posting these photos, Dhanush wrote, "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you (heart emojis). At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga." 

The Gray Man will premiere on July 15 on Netflix.

 

