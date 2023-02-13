The Flash trailer: Michael Keaton returns as Batman to help Barry Allen save the world from himself, watch

The Flash trailer features Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, and Michael Shannon

The official trailer of The Flash, DC’s heavily-anticipated superhero extravaganza, was released during the Superbowl on Monday morning (Sunday evening US time). The film, which stars Ezra Miller as the titular character, may well be the last outing from the now-defunct DC Extended Universe and features some starry cameos.

Inspired by the Flashpoint storyline in the DC Comics, The Flash sees Barry Allen aka The Flash travel back in time to save his mom from dying. However, he inadvertently ends up destroying more than he can save. The trailer opens with Barry being asked why he keeps coming back to this universe when he can travel to anyone. He responds that he wants to save his mother. Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne makes a cameo, warning Barry of the consequences of his thoughts.

In his quest, Barry ends up creating a world where metahumans (the superheroes of the DCEU) do not exist, leaving it ripe for the villains to take over. Enter General Zod (Michael Shannon) who now does not have Superman in his path. Barry meets his alternate self and together they must save the universe but thankfully they are not alone. Michael Keaton returns as an alternate universe’s Batman, his first time playing the role in over 30 years. The film also gives the first good look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash was supposed to be the lynchpin of the DCEU, tying up several films together. But with James Gunn taking over the DC Studios, the plans for films in the universe have been scrapped with Gunn setting up a new universe. The Flash, he says, will set the reset button on the franchise.

The film, which has seen $200 million in its making, will be released theatrically on June 16 worldwide.