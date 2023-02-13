Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Flash trailer: Michael Keaton returns as Batman to help Barry Allen save the world from himself, watch

The Flash trailer sees Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, employ the help of Michael Keaton's Batman, to save the universe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

The Flash trailer: Michael Keaton returns as Batman to help Barry Allen save the world from himself, watch
The Flash trailer features Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, and Michael Shannon

The official trailer of The Flash, DC’s heavily-anticipated superhero extravaganza, was released during the Superbowl on Monday morning (Sunday evening US time). The film, which stars Ezra Miller as the titular character, may well be the last outing from the now-defunct DC Extended Universe and features some starry cameos.

Inspired by the Flashpoint storyline in the DC Comics, The Flash sees Barry Allen aka The Flash travel back in time to save his mom from dying. However, he inadvertently ends up destroying more than he can save. The trailer opens with Barry being asked why he keeps coming back to this universe when he can travel to anyone. He responds that he wants to save his mother. Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne makes a cameo, warning Barry of the consequences of his thoughts.

In his quest, Barry ends up creating a world where metahumans (the superheroes of the DCEU) do not exist, leaving it ripe for the villains to take over. Enter General Zod (Michael Shannon) who now does not have Superman in his path. Barry meets his alternate self and together they must save the universe but thankfully they are not alone. Michael Keaton returns as an alternate universe’s Batman, his first time playing the role in over 30 years. The film also gives the first good look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash was supposed to be the lynchpin of the DCEU, tying up several films together. But with James Gunn taking over the DC Studios, the plans for films in the universe have been scrapped with Gunn setting up a new universe. The Flash, he says, will set the reset button on the franchise.

The film, which has seen $200 million in its making, will be released theatrically on June 16 worldwide.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.