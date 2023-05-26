The Flash will feature this Hollywood star 'returning' as Superman in a cameo, reveals director Andy Muschietti

A familiar face plays Superman in The Flash

It takes a super actor to play Superman. The upcoming film version of The Flash has reached back to the past in its casting for the Man of Steel. While there had been speculations if Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman from other DCEU movies, the film’s director Andy Muschietti has now revealed a more revered (and older) actor is stepping into the shoes. And technically, that actor is also reprising his role here.

In an interview with Esquire Middle East, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that a certain revered actor would be making a cameo in the film as Superman, reports Deadline. Nicolas Cage will play Superman, marking a return to the role for Cage, who was cast in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives 25 years ago. However, the film was never made and all the remains of Cage as Superman is a grainy picture from a look test done in 1997.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti said, quoted by Deadline. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic,” Muschetti said.

Cage isn’t the only veteran returning in a cameo. Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman, which he played twice in 1989 and 1992 in Tim Burton films. He becomes the oldest actor to play Batman in a live-action film at 71. Ben Affleck is also on board, reprising his role as Batman from previous DCEU films in a DC multiverse twist.

The Flash, part of the DC Extended Universe, is based on the Flashpoint storyline in DC Comics. Starring Ezra Miller as the titular superhero, The Flash opens in theatres on June 16.

(With IANS inputs)