The Fantastic Four OTT release date: When, where to watch Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby-starrer Marvel film

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in the cinemas on July 25. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Fantastic Four, it is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Matt Shakman, known for directing the MCU miniseries WandaVision, helmed the Hollywood film.

The Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, also known as the stretchy Mr Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm-Richards, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as the fiery Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the rock-skinned powerhouse Ben Grimm, also called The Thing. Ralph Ineson plays the villainous cosmic being Galactus.

Three months after its theatrical release, the latest Marvesl film is set for its streaming premiere in India on November 5. The OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Catch Marvel Studio's The Fantastic Four: First Steps on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu from November 5."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the fourth attempt to bring Marvel’s first family to the big screen, following a shelved 1994 film The Fantastic Four starring Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, and Michael Bailey Smith; a two-part movie series titled Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) featuring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis; and Miles Teller, Michael B Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell-starrer FANT4STIC that was widely panned.

Made in around $200 million, the Matt Shakman directorial grossed $520 million at the worldwide box office and became the tenth highest-grossing film of 2025, and the highest-grossing Fantastic Four film. In the mid-credits scene, Robert Downey Jr. made an uncredited cameo appearance as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, the next villain in the MCU after Thanos.

