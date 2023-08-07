The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

On Monday, Oscar-winning director William Friedkin who directed films like The French Connection and The Exorcist, passed away at the age of 87.

Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, friend of Friedkin’s wife Sherry Lansing, confirmed his death. Meanwhile, his final film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial will be premiered at the Venice Film Festival. It will star Kiefer Sutherland.

It was 1971 released The French Connection which got him into the limelight as it was his first real hit, a commercial and critical success. In 2021, the late director spoke about the studio’s lack of belief in the film and said, “It came out and immediately went through the roof like a rocket."

Hollywood stars reacted to the news, Eli Roth, "RIP to the legend William Friedkin. One of the most impactful directors of all time and certainly set the course of my life in a different direction with “The Exorcist.” He was so incredibly nice and supportive the few times I was lucky enough to meet him. Watch “Sorcerer” and “Cruising” if you’ve never seen them. He was one of a kind. Legend."

RIP William Friedkin, one of our very first guests on our podcast, The Movies That Made Me. pic.twitter.com/W3WT2LekDc — Joe Dante (@joe_dante) August 7, 2023

Elijah Wood wrote, "RIP William Friedkin, 1935 - 2023. A legend among filmmakers."

We're saddened to hear that director, producer and screenwriter, William Friedkin has died aged 87. Friedkin's work includes the Oscar-winning and BAFTA-nominated The French Connection as well as blockbuster The Exorcist. https://t.co/eJnvsen4f2 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) August 7, 2023

RIP William Friedkin, 1935 - 2023. A legend among filmmakers. pic.twitter.com/Uw2pBaQuPG — Little White Lies (@LWLies) August 7, 2023

Marc Maron tweeted, "RIP William Friedkin. Ballsy director. Made some of the greatest movies ever. One of the best conversations I’ve had on the show."