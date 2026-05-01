The Devil wears Prada 2 X review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt's dramedy is 'perfect blend of nostalgia', Lady Gaga's cameo stuns fans

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci have returned with The Devil Wears Prada 2, and amid the high anticipation, the film has finally been released worldwide, leaving its fans emotionally satisfied. Set two decades after the events of the first film, DwP2 gives a comical take on the current state of journalism with a dash of fashion and impeccable performances of the lead gang. Soon after the film was released, fans took to social media to share their views after watching it. A majority of moviegoers have given a positive review to the film, calling it a 'worthy sequel' despite the time gap.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci have returned with The Devil Wears Prada 2, and amid the high anticipation, the film has finally been released worldwide, leaving its fans emotionally satisfied. Set two decades after the events of the first film, DwP2 gives a comical take on the current state of journalism with a dash of fashion and impeccable performances of the lead gang. Soon after the film was released, fans took to social media to share their views after watching it. A majority of moviegoers have given a positive review to the film, calling it a 'worthy sequel' despite the time gap.

Here's how the internet reacts to The Devil Wears Prada 2

On X, several netizens shared their thoughts about the movie and the performances of the leads. A cybercitizen wrote, "It is lovely drama, I don’t need to mention it, but greasy alumni acts were too much for me to digest. Its theme is highly intriguing because it affects all of us. Shops to sell stuff can survive in 100 years because we want to touch them & talk to someone." A few audience members even sequels better than the original. Another cybercitizen wrote, "I loved loved loved the #DevilWearsPrada2. The sequel was better than the original. I needed it."

So I’ve watched the movie yesterday and honestly I liked it better than the first one… I feel it’s more “devil” wears prada. And I hope we will see a part 3. #dwp2 #devilwearsprada2 pic.twitter.com/vZ6isYfqgq — MamaGaga (@Gagasexx_) May 1, 2026

I loved loved loved the #DevilWearsPrada2

The sequel was better than the original.



I needed it May 1, 2026

#DevilWearsPrada2 -- AMB S1

Enjoyed The Movie To The Fullest

It's a beautiful sequel it's a fun nostalgic fashion ride....Anne Hathaway Love you It's a feast ...Miranda Priestly, Andy, Nigel and Emily Combo is back with a bang...Just Go and Watch this movie in Cinemas pic.twitter.com/3E9jhUWJ90 — Jayanth (@JayanthReacts) May 1, 2026

A netizen wrote, "Enjoyed The Movie To The Fullest. It's a beautiful sequel, it's a fun, nostalgic fashion ride....Anne Hathaway, Love you, it's a feast...Miranda Priestly, Andy, Nigel, and Emily Combo are back with a bang...Just go and watch this movie in the cinema."

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 shows Andy Sachs (Hathaway) being laid off from her newsroom job. Desperate for work, she returns to Runway not as an assistant, but as the Features Editor. She is brought in to restore prestige to the magazine after it becomes embroiled in a scandal involving a fast-fashion brand that uses sweatshops. Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly (Streep) is facing a crisis. Print media is dying, and she is being forced by her new boss, Jay (the son of the late Irv Ravitz), to focus on AI-generated content, clickbait, and TikTok-style videos. In a humbling twist, Miranda is even seen flying coach class to Milan due to budget cuts.