The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci reunite at Met Gala 2026, know why Meryl Streep skipped fashion's biggest night

As The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci stole attention with their amazing looks at Met Gala 2026, read on to know why their co-star, Hollywood legend Mery Streep was missing from the fashion's biggest night.

The Devil Wears Prada crew is back on the big screen, and just as iconic, they've stepped right back into the spotlight at the Met Gala 2026. On Monday night, actors Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci stole attention with their amazing looks at fashion's biggest night in Hollywood, while Meryl Streep was deeply missed. All three of them were dressed in black.

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci at Met Gala 2026

Anne attended Met Gala 2026 in Michael Kors ensemble consisting of a black-and-white gown that was hand-painted by artist Peter McGough. While the front of Hathaway's flowing dress featured the image of a hand reaching out to a dove, the back had a stunning painting of the Goddess of Peace sprawling across the black fabric.

Emily Blunt turned heads in a sleek black corset top and slacks by Ashi Studio, elevating the look with a striking half-a-million-dollar Mikimoto pearl necklace. Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci made a suave appearance in a custom dark green velvet Etro tuxedo, accompanied by his wife and Emily's sister, Felicity Blunt, and finishing the look with a Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 watch.

Why Meryl Streep did not attend Met Gala 2026?

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who plays the iconic role of Miranda Priestly in the comedy drama franchise, was missing from the fashion's biggest night. Fans also wondered about her absence on social media. Revealing the reason behind her absence, her representative told People, "Meryl has been invited to the Met Gala for many years but has never attended. While she appreciates Vogue, Anna [Wintour], and her incredible imagination and stamina—it has never quite been her scene."

About The Devil Wears Prada and The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, revolved around Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway. The 2026 sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, follows Miranda navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a high-powered luxury group executive controlling vital advertising funds.

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