'The Dark Knight' Christian Bale turns MCU villain in Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Hemsworth along with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi. The film is the fourth instalment in Thor franchise and has Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster, who is set to be the female Thor. Now, there's going to be one more addition to the ensemble cast and it includes an actor who has already played a superhero but a DC one.

Yes, we are talking about The Dark Knight, Christian Bale! The actor has been roped in to play the main villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. It was Tessa who confirmed the news to etonline.com. She stated, "Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic." The actor also said, "I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We're going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix."

Tessa plays Valkyrie and talking about her royal title in the film, she also said, "She's king. If she can't find her queen, she'll just be king and queen at the same time."

However, the makers are yet to confirm the report on Bale being a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. The shooting for the film is yet to begin but it was announced last year during San Diego Comic-Con. The much-awaited film is all set to hit the screens on November 5, 2021.