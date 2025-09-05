Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Onam Sadhya 2025: From Avial to Payasam, know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf

World’s biggest iceberg, weighing over 1 trillion tonne, spanning 1,400 square miles, breaks after 40 years due to..., name is...

PM Modi to inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang railway line next week, know how 51.38 km rail line will transform Mizoram connectivity

Lionel Messi gets teary-eyed after final World Cup Qualifier game in Argentina, watch viral video

Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP, says it 'unleashed thuggery from all over the world in Bihar Bandh protests'

Who is Anjali Krishna? IPS officer in spotlight after dispute with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga bid perfect farewell to Ed & Lorraine Warren in franchise's best instalment

Former New Zealand star revokes retirement after 3 years but not for Blackcaps: Know his future plans

Delhi-NCR flood update: IMD forecasts more rain for Delhi, Yamuna above danger mark hits several areas; check details

Happy Onam 2025: Warm wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Onam Sadhya 2025: From Avial to Payasam, know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf

Onam Sadhya 2025: Know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf

World’s biggest iceberg, weighing over 1 trillion tonne, spanning 1,400 square miles, breaks after 40 years due to..., name is...

World’s biggest iceberg, weighing over 1 trillion tonne, spanning 1,400 square..

PM Modi to inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang railway line next week, know how 51.38 km rail line will transform Mizoram connectivity

PM Modi to inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang railway line on September 13

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga bid perfect farewell to Ed & Lorraine Warren in franchise's best instalment

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's The Conjuring: Last Rites is a perfect finale to the iconic horror franchise and duo Ed & Lorraine Warren. Kindly note: This movie is surely not for the weak-hearted.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga bid perfect farewell to Ed & Lorraine Warren in franchise's best instalment
The Conjuring Last Rites poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director: Michael Chaves

Star cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy

Runtime: 135 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

Semi-retired Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) return to help the Smurl family, unaware that the hauntings are indirectly connected to their own past. The supernatural forces are determined to harm their family in the worst possible ways. How the Warrens solve their final case—while fighting for their own lives—forms the premise of the film.

The Conjuring franchise, which began in 2013, has over the past 12 years gained a cult following among audiences worldwide. The brainchild of James Wan (director of The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2), the series has spawned several spin-offs—some impressive, some underwhelming (looking at you: Annabelle, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home). In recent years, the franchise seemed to be suffering from fatigue. However, the latest instalment is spookily entertaining, reinvigorating the universe and providing a fitting farewell to the iconic paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

What makes The Conjuring 4 stand out is that it doesn’t rely solely on cheap jump scares, loud music, or gory visuals. Instead, it delivers an emotionally charged story that elevates Ed and Lorraine’s journey. In the film, the Warrens are not in their prime—their investigations are ridiculed even by ordinary people, and Ed struggles with his health. Amid these challenges, they are compelled to help the Smurl family through their daughter, Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson). What unfolds next is best experienced on the big screen.

As mentioned earlier, the movie isn’t limited to spooky moments—it also has heart. The “holy s**t” scenes are seamlessly blended with emotional build-up, ensuring you remain invested in the Warrens while sympathising with the Smurls. The demonic phenomena are bone-chilling, with plenty of moments guaranteed to skip your heartbeat. While the first half is a bit slow with only a few scares, the second half more than makes up for it. A powerful background score, the chilling return of the infamous Annabelle doll, and an edge-of-the-seat finale keep you hooked till the very end. The film also benefits from stunning cinematography and masterful camerawork.

Watch the video review

In terms of performances, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga remain the soul of the movie. They deliver a perfect tribute to the real-life paranormal investigators, with Patrick adding subtle humor without compromising the gravitas of his character, and Vera embodying calm strength with her trademark sincerity. By the end, you find yourself falling for the duo all over again, thanks to their undeniable chemistry. Mia Tomlinson shines as Judy, bringing just the right mix of drama and suspense, while Ben Hardy makes a strong impression in his role. 

The film does have some shortcomings, including the runtime. The film does look stretched in the second half. Also, the climax feels a little rushed. Despite the few negatives, The Conjuring: Last Rites shouldn't be missed by horror lovers, as it is the best from the franchise. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke, Reliance Group to pack Rs 180000000000 deal with...amid Russian oil purchase challenges
Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke, Reliance Group to pack Rs 180000000000 deal with..
How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....
How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara
BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?
BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?
SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees
SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's...
GST Council meeting agenda: Nirmala Sitharaman to roll out next-gen reforms, here's what's getting cheaper or expensive
GST Council meeting agenda: Nirmala Sitharaman to roll out next-gen reforms...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE