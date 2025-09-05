The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga bid perfect farewell to Ed & Lorraine Warren in franchise's best instalment

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's The Conjuring: Last Rites is a perfect finale to the iconic horror franchise and duo Ed & Lorraine Warren. Kindly note: This movie is surely not for the weak-hearted.

Director: Michael Chaves

Star cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy

Runtime: 135 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

Semi-retired Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) return to help the Smurl family, unaware that the hauntings are indirectly connected to their own past. The supernatural forces are determined to harm their family in the worst possible ways. How the Warrens solve their final case—while fighting for their own lives—forms the premise of the film.

The Conjuring franchise, which began in 2013, has over the past 12 years gained a cult following among audiences worldwide. The brainchild of James Wan (director of The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2), the series has spawned several spin-offs—some impressive, some underwhelming (looking at you: Annabelle, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home). In recent years, the franchise seemed to be suffering from fatigue. However, the latest instalment is spookily entertaining, reinvigorating the universe and providing a fitting farewell to the iconic paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

What makes The Conjuring 4 stand out is that it doesn’t rely solely on cheap jump scares, loud music, or gory visuals. Instead, it delivers an emotionally charged story that elevates Ed and Lorraine’s journey. In the film, the Warrens are not in their prime—their investigations are ridiculed even by ordinary people, and Ed struggles with his health. Amid these challenges, they are compelled to help the Smurl family through their daughter, Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson). What unfolds next is best experienced on the big screen.

As mentioned earlier, the movie isn’t limited to spooky moments—it also has heart. The “holy s**t” scenes are seamlessly blended with emotional build-up, ensuring you remain invested in the Warrens while sympathising with the Smurls. The demonic phenomena are bone-chilling, with plenty of moments guaranteed to skip your heartbeat. While the first half is a bit slow with only a few scares, the second half more than makes up for it. A powerful background score, the chilling return of the infamous Annabelle doll, and an edge-of-the-seat finale keep you hooked till the very end. The film also benefits from stunning cinematography and masterful camerawork.

In terms of performances, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga remain the soul of the movie. They deliver a perfect tribute to the real-life paranormal investigators, with Patrick adding subtle humor without compromising the gravitas of his character, and Vera embodying calm strength with her trademark sincerity. By the end, you find yourself falling for the duo all over again, thanks to their undeniable chemistry. Mia Tomlinson shines as Judy, bringing just the right mix of drama and suspense, while Ben Hardy makes a strong impression in his role.

The film does have some shortcomings, including the runtime. The film does look stretched in the second half. Also, the climax feels a little rushed. Despite the few negatives, The Conjuring: Last Rites shouldn't be missed by horror lovers, as it is the best from the franchise.