'The Conjuring 3' first look revealed as James Wan teases plot

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga

Halloween seems like a great time to tease the spooky first look of an upcoming horror film. And if it's one of the most-awaited movies, well, nothing like it.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. studio dropped behind-the-scenes footage titled Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind the Scenes, which chronicles the history of 'The Conjuring' franchise towards the end of the video, teases the third Conjuring film.

Helmed by Michael Chaves, who took the reins from James Wan, director of the first two Conjuring films, the upcoming threequel sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films,” Wan says in the video.

“It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

"The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case," said Vera Farmiga in the video, "which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that..." "...that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter," Patrick Wilson picked up from where Farmiga left. "You're in for a much different ride than you've been on in other Conjuring films."

The plot synopsis of ‘The Conjuring 3’ reads, “One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.”