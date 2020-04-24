'The Beatles: Yellow Submarine' movie to be streamed as singalong watch party amid lockdown

It's been 50 years since The Beatles went there separate ways. One of the most influential bands of all time had four members including John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Two of the members, John Lennon died in 1980 while George Harrison passed away in 2001. Now after 50 years, The Beatles will be reuniting virtually by hosting a watch party of their 1968 film, Yellow Submarine. It will be streamed on April 25, 2020, on The Beatles' official YouTube page.

Their official Twitter page posted, "Escape with us to a place where, for a little while, nothing is real. Join us for #YellowSubLive this Saturday 25th April, 9 am PDT (12 pm EDT/5 pm BST). Have some fun! Dress-up as your fave character from the film or in your Beatles finest. Set a reminder: https://thebeatles.lnk.to/YellowSubLive".

The Beatles also tweeted, "All aboard for the Yellow Submarine YouTube Sing-A-Long Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, at 9 am PDT (12 pm EDT/5 pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music. #YellowSubLive Find out more and set a reminder, here: https://thebeatles.lnk.to/YellowSubLive".

In the movie, fans will get to hear chartbusters of The Beatles including, 'Eleanor Rigby', 'When I’m Sixty-Four', 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds', 'All You Need Is Love' among others.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney had joined Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home live event held last week virtually across the world.